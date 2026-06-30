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The US-Iran MOU is humiliating, it was signed at Versailles, and its still not on any government website. In fact, if you try a .gov keyword search for Iran’s commitment to not build nuclear weapons, the top result is Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Aaron and Jeffrey work through why Trump was right to quit while he was behind, why continuing the fight wouldn’t have changed a single comma, and why, weeks later, you still can’t find the thing on state.gov.

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