Jeffrey and Scott watched the new Kathryn Bigelow movie “House of Dynamite” and they both have opinions.

The crew talks through both the artistic choices as well as the wonky details. “House of Dynamite” is an interesting take on missile defense and decisionmaking that doesn’t quite commit enough to any philosophical or strategic camp, but ultimately may be the lens through which a lot of non-wonks view or interact with missile defenses, conceptually, as we move towards a potential major expansion of US missile defenses.

We should do a watch party.

