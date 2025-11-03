by | |

Donald Trump directed “the Department of War to start testing our

Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” with other countries. The

Department of War doesn’t test nuclear weapons, the Department of

Energy does all the time in lots of different ways. Some people

worried this meant a return to explosive testing, others seemed to

think it was about delivery systems. Subsequent statements by the

Vice President and the Secretary of Defense didn’t clarify things.

Aaron and Jeffrey sit down to try to make some sense of it all.

