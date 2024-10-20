by | |

The legendary Fred Kaplan joins Jeffrey to talk about his brand new novel, A Capital Calamity.

Fred and Jeffrey talk through the Fred’s experiences in nuclear strategy and the influences on his new novel, A Capital Calamity, from JFK’s EXCOMM tapes, the MX basing debate, and the Jane Austin meets Dr. Strangelove comedy of DC manners and etiquette.

Catch one of Fred’s upcoming book readings for A Capital Calamity in DC and NYC, at the Union Market Poetry and Prose on Saturday, October 26th and at Community Bookstore, Park Slope, Brooklyn, on Tuesday, October 29th.

Fred Kaplan is a national security columnist for Slate. Former Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for Boston Globe. Author of 7 books, including The Bomb, The Wizards of Armageddon, The Insurgents (Pulitzer Prize finalist), and now, his first novel, A Capital Calamity.

