An absolutely massive mobile ballistic missile was paraded in North….

…wait sorry….

South Korea. Force of habit.

Decker joins Jeffrey to talk about the absolute unit that the ROK just showed off. But don’t worry, it’s just an “SRBM with an eight ton warhead,” nothing to see here. The team talks about messaging, move/countermoves on the Korean Peninsula, and who actually started this dang missile race to begin with.

Audio Originally Recorded October 2nd.

