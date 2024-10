by | |

Iran just launched what may be the largest single missile raid in history, and Israel claims no Israeli deaths.

While we’re still very early in the news cycle, Jeffrey and Aaron start picking apart the information available to look at what we can learn about the state of the Iranian offensive missile arsenal, weight what Iran’s options for next steps are, and dive into the internal nuclear politics of both Israel and Iran.

