Tom Schelling described escalation as a “curved slope” where you won’t be able to predict when the final drop occurs, and Ukraine targeting an early warning radar in Russia certainly is at least a few steps down that slop.

Jeffrey and Aaron sit down at the intersection of “legitimate conventional military target” and “direct cause of nuclear escalation” to talk about the risks and justifications for bringing EW systems into a conflict, and discuss James Acton’s idea of modern entanglement, and the connection between modern conventional and nuclear operations.

