And you may find yourself not complying with the IAEA

And you may find yourself in a war in another part of the world

And you may find yourself making a metaphor about an automobile

And you may find yourself enriching your uranium stocks, and building reactors

And you may ask yourself “Well, how did I get here?”

Letting the days go by, politics will hold you down

Letting the days go by, heavy water underground

Into Fordow again, maybe to Isfahan

Once in a lifetime, realignment all around

Same as it ever was, Same as it ever was

Jeffrey and Aaron go through the current state of play in Iranian politics (just prior to its massive missile strike on Israel), particularly around the nuclear program and what the bomb genuinely means for security and Iranian internal politics, and review how we got here over the past 20 years of Arms Control Wonkery.

