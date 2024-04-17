And you may find yourself not complying with the IAEA
And you may find yourself in a war in another part of the world
And you may find yourself making a metaphor about an automobile
And you may find yourself enriching your uranium stocks, and building reactors
And you may ask yourself “Well, how did I get here?”
Letting the days go by, politics will hold you down
Letting the days go by, heavy water underground
Into Fordow again, maybe to Isfahan
Once in a lifetime, realignment all around
Same as it ever was, Same as it ever was
Jeffrey and Aaron go through the current state of play in Iranian politics (just prior to its massive missile strike on Israel), particularly around the nuclear program and what the bomb genuinely means for security and Iranian internal politics, and review how we got here over the past 20 years of Arms Control Wonkery.
Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!