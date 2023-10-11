by | |

Looks like everyone is preparing for a party.

Between Russia’s potential un-signing of a nuclear test treaty, threats to test “if the United States does,” and refurbishments at Novaya Zemlya, things aren’t looking great for the longevity of nuclear test ban norms. China and the U.S. have been modernizing too, though the U.S. has offered to allow monitors on-site to verify U.S. lack of testing.

Jeffrey and Aaron sit down to talk about the recent developments in Russia, and the likelyhood that there will be a return to explosive nuclear testing in the future.

The Era Without Arms Control continues, and threatens to deepen.

