Germany has a gap that needs to be filled in the face of Russian threats. But this time it isn’t Fulda, it is….the exoatmospheric layer of ballistic missile defenses?

Jeffrey and Aaron try to understand Germany’s decision to buy the very fancy Israeli/American Arrow-3 exoatmospheric BMD system, in absense of a specific Russian missile system and despite two Aegis Ashore sites coming online in Europe.

