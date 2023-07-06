by | |

Jeffrey is back from Japan and North Korea’s satellite-turned-submarine is back from the bottom of the ocean!

North Korea’s failed Chollima-1 space launcher and its payload, the Malligyong-1, failed to reach space on May 30. Jeffrey and Aaron talk about the Japanese response to the launch, the North Korean reponse to the failure, and whether or not people are tacitly starting to accept North Korean space capabilities.

Are the DPRK’s space capabilities overlapping with their missile capabilities? How far have their technological arcs diverged, and where are they still overlapping? And is the Chollima-1’s second stage a stolen Ukrainian design, or something new and domestic?

Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!