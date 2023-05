by | |

Ukraine is getting the SCALP-EG/Storm Shadow cruise missile, and that’s raising a whole lot of questions about MTCR guidelines

Jeffrey and Aaron talk about the history of the Missile Technology Control Regime, what it was meant to originally address, and the whole host of problems associated with figuring out what a destabilizing cruise missile really looks like.

