by | |

Jeffrey, Aaron, and Scott say the unthinkable: we’re a little tired of the parades. But we’re glad the youthes are still ordering pizza and crowding around the computer to watch.

North Korea paraded at least 15 ICBMs, including 4 that were clearly meant to look like solid-propellent ICBMs. We’ve been down this road before, they’ve played with our hearts. But now we’re in the era where a solid ICBM is very possible, and a solid ICBM test is expected.

The team talks about what got paraded, what the solid propellant ICBMs mean, the end of several long-running ACW threads, and Scott gets real excited about big trucks.

Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!