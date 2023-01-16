by | |

Both plan on going first, but…

President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea is being piled on for discussing South Korean pursuits of nuclear weapons (although what he said *exactly* was distorted a little).

In the face of increasing pressure to respond to North Korea’s nuclear posture, South Korea is realistically pursuing capabilities for rapid, precision strikes. North Korea feels similarly.

As Jeffrey always says: both plan on going first in a conflict, but one of them is going to be wrong.

Jeffrey and Aaron walk through President Yoon’s statements, the complexities of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, and the instabilities that result from mutual pre-emptive strike postures.

Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!