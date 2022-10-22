by | |

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is giving people brain worms. Multiple terrible reports, citing oSiNt aNaLyStS, have recently been released and grossly overexaggerated the risk of nuclear weapons use around Ukraine. These reports, particularly about the “nuclear weapons convoy headed towards Ukraine,” don’t help anyone and just add noise to a chaotic narrative.

Jeffrey and Aaron take a knife to bad analysis, and muse on what deterrence actually means to the people living under it.

Tangentially related, Superproducer Scott is so excited to use this opening again, a year after its last use.

