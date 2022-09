by | |

What the heck is going on with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Planet?

Aaron and Jeffrey walk through the safety situation, the open source assessments of what is going on, and what appears to be a Russian strategy to….steal a power plant?

Russia Tries to Steal a Nuclear Power Plant, Cheryl Rofer

