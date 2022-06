by | |

After a brief hiatus due to Jeffrey’s house catching on a lil’ bit of fire, the Arms Control Wonk team is back to take a look at North Korea’s triple missile launch and looming possible nuclear test.

Jeffrey and Aaron discuss the North Korean nuclear testing schedule, the expectations of precision that open source intelligence has generated, and what it means when half of the attendees at a nuclear conference all simultaneously leave…

Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!