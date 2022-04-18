by | |

Gerry Doyle and Blake Herzinger join Jeffrey to talk about their new book: Carrier Killer: China’s Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles and Theater of Operations in the early 21st Century.

The group sits down to talk through China’s DF-21D and DF-26 missiles. Do they work? What do they do? What can they actually accomplish? How do navies adapt to the new threat environment?

The group talks through the realities and the puffed up hype around these systems, and how they actually impact strategy and naval operations.

Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!