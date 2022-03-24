by | |

…get a pod.

North Korea has conducted three (and, as I’m typing this, apparently four), ICBM (or ICBM element) tests, with two labelled as “satellite” system tests.

Jeffrey and Scott talk through an OSINT Oreo: Good OSINT to identify ICBM tests, BAD OSINT claiming that some agricultural fields were missile support areas, and then more good OSINT in the form of Jeffrey’s talented class of missile modelers.

Jeffrey also predicts a Hwasong-17 test is coming, and as this episode is being published, he is proven right.

Next episode: North Korean Test Bingo Cards.

