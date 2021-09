by | |

Looks like Yongbyon is running a little hot.

The IAEA has announced that it believes the DPRK is conducting a plutonium reprocessing campaign at Yongbyon.

Jeffrey and Aaron discuss why the DPRK would want to do this. What could the mystery be? Why would the DPRK reprocess plutonium?

For nukes. It’s for nukes. Basically like the DPRK has been saying.

Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!