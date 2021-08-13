by | |

Matt Korda and Hans Kristensen with the Federation of American Scientists have tracked down what appears to be a second field of missile silos near Hami, Xinjiang.

Aaron, Jeffrey, and Scott gather up to discuss the rapidly increasing number of missile silos, what this means for the shell game theory, how many missiles and warheads could be in the PLARF’s ICBM arsenal, and how China strategically responds to U.S. ballistic missile defenses.

Links of Note:

