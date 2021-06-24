by | |

Jeffrey’s team is at it again.

This time, they (and Jonathan McDowell!) caught an unannounced (and failed) Iranian space launch attempt and have now caught what appears to be a second unannounced (and failed) Iranian space launch attempt.

The failed launch detection was covered by Zachary Cohen and Oren Liebermann at CNN, who were kind enough to get the Pentagon to confirm that the first launch did, in fact, fail. We’re still waiting to hear about that second one though…

Jeffrey and Scott walk through Iran’s textbook space launch preparations, how Jeffrey’s team tracked the preparation and launch, and how one assesses that a rocket flight failed in absence of a big, obvious explosion.

