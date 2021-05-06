Israeli Rocket Motor Test

by | |

On April 20, an Israeli twitter user posted a video of a large smoky cloud to his Twitter account with the comment “A mysterious explosion in northern Israel.”

Jeffrey and his team tracked down the “mysterious explosion,” identifying it as a solid rocket motor test for an unknown missile or space system.

Aaron and Jeffrey walk through the team’s methodology, how they found the site, how they identified that it was a rocket motor, and how CNS’s knowledgebase of missile industrial facilities assists in rapidly disproving disinformation.

