North Korea has been active the past few weeks, launching a set of cruise missiles (probably just coastal defense systems) and a separate set of ballistic missiles (which look like stretched KN23 short-range ballistic missiles) a few days later. But these events were received very differently by the Biden administration and analysts.

Jeffrey, Aaron, and Scott discuss why these events were received so differently, what the deal is with North Korea’s newest short-range ballistic missile system, and what the Biden administration may be getting itself into with its denuclearization policy.

