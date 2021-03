by | |

Biden campaigned on rejoining the JCPOA, but some of that enthusiasm has dried up since he took office.

Aaron and Jeffrey debate what’s going on, strategies for negotiating re-joining the JCPOA, and the fallacy of letting the perfect get in the way of the good as people begin to advocate for “waiting for a better deal” again.

Also, it is a good time to start listening to Season Two of The Deal, available at IranDealPodcast.com and Apple Podcasts.

