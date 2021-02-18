by | |

Iran unveiled a new (mostly) solid-propellant space launcher, the Zoljanah!

But it looks….different than the other space launchers. Besides having a new fuel type, the Zoljanah may not have many IRGC or military fingerprints on it, indicating that the Iranian solid-propellant programs are robust and expansive.

Jeffrey and Aaron talk Iranian space programs, civilian vs. military control of research programs, and, of course, why a solid-propellant launcher makes a difference.

Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!