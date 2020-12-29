ACW PodcastNew Year, New START, New Facilities in Iran

At the end of this awful year, Jeffry and Aaron talk about the future of arms control, the future of analytics, and the future of the pod. 2021 will have a lot going on: New START expiration or extension, new facilities in Iran, figuring out what the heck the North Koreans are doing, what’s going on with anti-satellite missiles, and more.

