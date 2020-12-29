by | |

At the end of this awful year, Jeffry and Aaron talk about the future of arms control, the future of analytics, and the future of the pod. 2021 will have a lot going on: New START expiration or extension, new facilities in Iran, figuring out what the heck the North Koreans are doing, what’s going on with anti-satellite missiles, and more.

