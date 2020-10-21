by | |

On 10/10/2020, the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the Worker’s Party of Korea, the DPRK showed of a lot of missiles. Again. In addition to all the stuff they’ve been testing over the last two years, they introduced a new, oddly shaped solid-propellent missile, the Pukguksong-4, and what appears to be the largest TEL-based liquid propellant ICBM in history.

Kim Jong Un gave the clearest declaration of DPRK nuclear policy to date.

Jeffrey, Anne, and Scott sit down for Anne’s last official episode and talk about what we saw, what that it means for North Korea’s nuclear posture, and what the DPRK’s nuclear policy and strategy actually is.

