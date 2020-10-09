by | |

Melissa Hanham, director of Datayo and Deputy Director of the Open Nuclear Network, joins Jeffrey and Scott to talk about Datayo, a project aimed at reducing nuclear risks and fostering a transparent, collaborative, and high-quality analytic information environment.

Scott fawns over Datayo’s video annotation capabilities for military hardware tracking, and Melissa talks about how much bandwidth Jeffrey’s satellite imagery habits actually eat up.

Everybody competes to correctly do the podcast’s outro.

