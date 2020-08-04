by | |

The war in Yemen has seen the highest usage of ballistic missiles since the Iraq War, and the highest usage of ballistic missile defense assets in any conflict, offering a preview of any future conflicts with Iran.

Aaron and Scott talk about a new CSIS report, The Missile War in Yemen, the utility and difficulties in producing accurate datasets on ballistic missile usage in Yemen, and the operational lessons learned by air and missile defense strategists during the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Scott unironically uses the phrase “theory of missile power.”

Links of Note:

Ian Williams and Shaan Shaikh’s Missile War in Yemen, CSIS: https://missilethreat.csis.org/report-the-missile-war-in-yemen/

