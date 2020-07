by | |

In a cross-over podcast with FPRI’s Middle East Brief, Aaron speaks with Fabian Hinz, a frequent guest on the podcast, about the recent explosions in Iran and what open source intelligence has revealed about the two incidents.

You can find the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Middle East Brief at: https://www.fpri.org/multimedia/middle-east-brief/

