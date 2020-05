by | |

The Wall Street Journal reported that “China might be secretly conducting nuclear tests with very low explosive power” based on the State Department’s 2020 Annual Compliance Report, but that is not quite what the report actually says.

Jeffrey and Anne sit down to talk about open-source tracking of the Lop Nur nuclear testing site, the difference types of nuclear-related tests, and how one little treaty could make a big difference in preventing actual nuclear explosive tests.