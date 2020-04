by | |

Mort Halperin a giant as an academic and a policy practitioner. And he’s working on a memoir that covers his sixty year career in foreign policy. Mort played an important role in the US decision to revert Okinawa to Japanese control without nuclear weapons — a case study Jeffrey teaches in is class on decision-making. Jeffrey talks to Mort about that pivotal period in US-Japanese relations.

Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!