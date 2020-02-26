James Palmer of the UK’s Atomic Weapons Establishment joins the ACW trio to talk about the importance of 3D modelling and data visualization, including recreations of North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site and virtual reality training simulations.
Links of Note, Courtesy of James Palmer:
- Enhanced briefings for a CTBTO On-site Inspection SnT2017 (Palmer and Stevanović).
- How to put technical data into an enhanced briefing (Palmer and Stevanović).
- Posters with example images (click ‘Download Poster’ on page):
- https://ctnw.ctbto.org/DMZ/abstract/21428
- https://ctnw.ctbto.org/DMZ/abstract/20088
- Presenting work on the DPRK test site destruction event SnT2019 (Palmer and Selby).
- Comparative talk for test site, showing 3D visualisation capability at SnT2015 (Pabian), from 3 minutes 20 seconds in.
Software discussed during podcast.
GeoVisionary: https://www.virtalis.com/products/geovisionary/
Cesium: https://cesium.com/
Support us over at Patreon.com/acwpodcast!