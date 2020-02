by | |

Iran tested a satellite launch vehicle, and it failed. But this isn’t a reason to cheer.

Iran showed off a lot of goodies this month, pointing to an active solid-propellant missile program and has no said a future satellite launch is going to use a solid-propellant space launch vehicle.

This is bad news.

Aaron and Jeffrey talk about Iran’s space program and why we should embrace the Simorgh and worry about the future.

