The ACW crew discusses the JCPOA…again. Iran has announced its 5th step away from the JCPOA. The trio discusses what that means, what it doesn’t mean, and where we go from here.

And, for your ease of reference, Iran’s Five Steps:

May 2019: No longer limit stockpiles of LEU or heavy water July 2019: No longer limit uranium enrichment to 3.67% September 2019: Abandoned all limits on R&D for new centrifuges November 2019: Resume uranium enrichment at Fordow, resulting in a podcast. January 2020: Abandon limits on number of centrifuges.

