North Korea is expanding its uranium enrichment plant at Yongbyon. We suspect this is related to Kim Jong Un’s announcement that North Korea will “push ahead with the production of super-sized nuclear warheads.” This analysis is the subject of a story by CNN’s Zachary Cohen, “Satellite images reveal North Korea expanding facility used to produce weapons-grade uranium.”

North Korea Expanding Uranium Enrichment Plant at Yongbyon

Jeffrey Lewis, Joshua Pollack, and David Schmerler

James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies

Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey

September 14, 2021



Satellite images show that North Korea is expanding the size of its uranium enrichment plant at Yongbyon. The expansion of the enrichment plant probably indicates that North Korea plans to increase its production of weapons-grade uranium at the Yongbyon site by as much as 25 percent. This follows open-source information suggesting that North Korea has resumed plutonium-production activities at Yongbyon, including reprocessing spent fuel and restarting its gas-graphite reactor.

This group of high-resolution satellite images taken by Maxar shows construction in an area adjoining the existing uranium enrichment plant. (See above.) A satellite image taken on September 1, 2021 shows that North Korea cleared trees and prepared the ground for construction. A construction excavator is also visible in this image. In a second image taken on September 14, 2021, North Korea erected a wall to enclose the area, began work on a foundation, and removed panels from the side of the enrichment building to provide access to the newly enclosed area. This construction (below, right) resembles the process in 2013 (below, left) when North Korea expanded the facility, at the time doubling the floor space. North Korea will probably cover the enclosed area with a roof.





The new area is approximately 1,000 square meters, enough space to house 1,000 additional centrifuges. The addition of 1,000 new centrifuges would increase the plant’s capacity to produce highly enriched uranium by 25 percent. This calculation assumes that North Korea continues to operate early-generation centrifuges seen in 2010, an assumption that should be treated with caution. Open-source information indicates that North Korea has conducted research on advanced centrifuge rotors. (note 1) If North Korea replaced the P2-type centrifuges seen in 2010 with models using more advanced materials such as carbon fiber, as Iran has done, this could increase the capacity of the plant substantially. (note 2)

The pair of September images also show that North Korea has removed the six cooling units used to control the temperature inside the existing uranium enrichment plant. An overhaul of the cooling system would be consistent with an increase in the floorspace and number of centrifuges, which would require additional cooling. Changes to the cooling units were first observed in July by analysts writing at the 38 North website.

Length

(m) Width

(m) Area

(m 2 ) No. of

Machines Annual Capacity

(kg SWU/a) HEU

(kg) SQ* 2009 Module 120 17 2,040 2,000 8,000 40 1.6 2013 Module 120 17 2,040 2,000 8,000 40 1.6 2021 Module 50 20 1,000 1,000 4,000 20 0.8 Total 5,080 5,000 20,000 100 4

* “Significant Quantities.” The IAEA defines a “significant quantity” as “the approximate amount of nuclear material for which the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive device cannot be excluded.” For highly enriched uranium, this number is 25 kilograms of U-235 within highly enriched uranium. See: IAEA Safeguards Glossary, 2001 Edition. IAEA/NVS/3/CD. This figure is probably well in excess of the actual amount required for a single fission device designed by a state, like North Korea, with experience conducting several nuclear explosive tests.

The most recent expansion at Yongbyon probably reflects plans to increase production of nuclear materials for weapons production. In January 2021, Kim Jong Un outlined the “core plan and strategic tasks of crucial importance in rapidly developing and strengthening the national defence industry” in a speech before the Workers’ Party Congress. The first two national defense tasks mentioned were to “make nuclear weapons smaller and lighter for more tactical uses” and to “continuously push ahead with the production of super-sized nuclear warheads.” Achieving these goals will probably require North Korea to increase the amount of weapons-grade plutonium and uranium available for weapons production. (note 4) The production of thermonuclear weapons (“super-sized nuclear warheads”), in particular, requires substantial amounts of highly enriched uranium. (note 5)

