Quotes of the week:

“I like gardening. It’s a place where I find myself when I need to lose myself.” – Alice Sebold

“A garden is always a series of losses set against a few triumphs, like life itself.” – May Sarton

MK: Chauncey, this is an unexpected pleasure.

CG: I’m feeling morose and thought watching you pull weeds would improve my disposition.

MK: Yeah, 19 years later and I’m still feeling grief over the losses. Look what can happen when you fail to connect the dots. Now they are uncountable.

CG: It’s easy to forget that when you disturb the ground, you invite every weed in the neighborhood to visit.

MK: They don’t teach that at the War College. We can’t repay these losses.

CG: Gardening errors are born from the best of intentions. And hubris. At least there’s no sense of outrage with gardening. The compound interest from outrage is worse than debt. But it’s good to see you working up a sweat.

MK: The moss has never looked better. We’re getting the rain that’s needed out West.

CG: Still, your woods looked stressed out.

MK: The northern red oaks in particular. About a dozen are dead or dying.

CG: July is the new August, and August is the new September hereabouts.

MK: Who knew climate change was in such a hurry?

CG: Nature is always in a hurry. We’re the ones that are slow on the uptake. Speaking of uptake, how is the nuclear danger business these days?

MK: Going great guns.

CG: Well, you’re going to have to get in the queue for attention if the Democrats win.

MK: I’ll trade the problem of competing for a President’s attention to a President who doesn’t pay attention any day.

CG: Right now, I’m paying attention to the number of ailanthus seedlings growing around here.

MK: That’s what happens after clearing the ground. Live and re-learn.